Liberia: SUP Urges Political Actors to Desist From Electoral Violence

Monrovia — The Student Unification Party(SUP), the students' based political party at the State-run University of Liberia has condemned the growing wave of violence permeating the corridors of Liberia, particularly, amongst the political actors.

Mr. J. Momo Peters, the newly elected Chairman of SUP speaking during his first press engagement blasted at both the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) and the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change for their continued violence adding that such an act undermines the peace and stability of the country.

"SUP frowns on the negative and irresponsible behavioral pattern emanating from people who are yearning for the state's power (CPP) and warns the CPP and all Liberians to desist from all forms of violence," SUP Chairman said.

He added: "The members of the CPP action is no different from the feckless misbehavior exhibited by pro-regime renegades in District #13, Montserrado County."

The campaign for December 8, Special Senatorial has not started but there are several situations where political rallies have turned bloody.

The Students based political party says they are going to hold what they termed as a nation-wide protest to call to an end to election violence.

"SUP will lead a nation-wide march against electoral violence in Liberia. We want to put an end to the culture of violence that is creeping in our society," SUP Chairman Peters said.

SUP Chairman records how a primary of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) that was held on September 6, 2020, in Nimba got bloody when members of the CPP got involved in a violent scene which later turned bloody and chaotic.

The Chairman of the Student's based political party also denounced the recent violence in Bomi County between members of the CPP and CDC as well as the attack on Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dallion around the St. Paul's Bridge area by people believed to be partisans of the CDC.

"We reiterate that these violent actions are counter-productive to the progress of the state and have the propensity to provoke chaos that may relapse our country into civil unrest," SUP Chairman added.