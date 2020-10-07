Nigeria: Kwara - Labour, Govt, Disagree Over Conditions for Minimum Wage

7 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin — The organised labour in Kwara state has rejected the ongoing verification/auditing exercise of the state government as a condition for payment of minimum wage to the workers as demanded.

The labour leaders, therefore, put their members on standby for an indefinite strike which will commence on Monday.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the state Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC),Aliyu Issa Ore, Ag state Chairman Trade Union Congress (TUC) Ezekiel Adegoke, and state Chairman, Joint Negotiating Council (JNC-TUS) Saliu Suleiman, made available to journalists in Ilorin.

Labour leaders had given 14 days ultimatum which will expire on Monday, October 10, 2020, to the state government to do the needful, but the government decided to carry out verification and auditing of workers before implementing the minimum wage.

The statement reads,"Consequent upon the letter received from the office of the Head of Service, Kwara State, on the issue of Verification and auditing of the workers in the Civil service and the local governments, the organised labour under the auspices of the NLC, TUC and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC-TUS) vehemently rejected the verification exercise until the issues of the minimum wage are amicably signed and implemented for the workers in the state without any discrimination.

"Furthermore, all workers/industrial unions in Kwara state are hereby directed to commence mobilisation and sensitization of their members towards the expiration of the 14 days ultimatum which will elapse on Monday midnight (12.00)12 October 2020 for full industrial action in the state "

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans with Mental Health Conditions Live in Chains - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.