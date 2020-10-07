Malawi: Teacher in Custody for Defiling Student

7 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Maston Kaiya

Ntcheu — A Primary School Teacher at Mafuwa Primary school in Ntcheu is in Police custody for allegedly defiling a 15 year old standard 7 pupil.

According to Ntcheu Police Station Public Relations Officer (PRO), Hastings Chigalu, the suspect, Limbikani Kapeta, 28, proposed love affair to the young girl in June 2020 and since then they have been seeing each other as lovers.

He said the teacher had been doing this despite ethical codes that forbid teachers from having love affairs with their learners; let alone doing it with an under aged girl.

"On September 30, 2020 when the victim was nowhere to be seen during odd hours, her mother searched for her but the search yielded nothing."

Later on, the girl returned and when questioned where she was, she revealed that she was with the suspect. She revealed that the two were lovers," Chigalu explained.

The PRO said when confronted on the development, the suspect acknowledged to be in a secret love affair with the victim.

Meanwhile, the victim is undergoing medical examination at Ntcheu District Hospital.

Kapeta hails from Alli Kanyenda Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota district.

Kapeta will appear in court soon to answer a case of defilement contrary to Section 138 (1) of the Penal Code.

