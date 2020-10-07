Zimbabwe: Teacher Gets Two Years for Stealing Exam Students' Laptops

7 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tonderai Saharo

A Mt Darwin primary school teacher has been slapped with a two-year jail term for stealing laptops and cell phones valued at $30 401 from candidates who were sitting for their examinations at a Great Zimbabwe University campus.

John Chitanda (30) of Zengeza 5 in Chitungwiza is a teacher at Mukumbura Primary school in Mt Darwin.

He pleaded guilty to theft charges when he appeared before a Masvingo magistrate Mbonisi Ndlovu.

However, he was lucky not to serve his jail term when he was ordered to perform 420 hours of community service at Chitungwiza hospital.

Prosecutor Mapope told the court that on 14 September this year, Chitanda who is also a student at the same university on Block release, used his school ID to gain access at GZU Gender and culture studies city campus.

Court heard that his four victims Thethelani Ndlovu, Proud Mhlongwa, Rejoice Moyo and Eunice Rimayi placed their laptops and mobile phones in one bag.

They went on to put the bag by the door of the examination room while writing the exam.

While the students were in the middle of their exam, court was told, Chitanda proceeded to the examination room and took the bag which contained the four's property.

He went away unnoticed.

At the end of the exam, the four noticed the bag and their gadgets were missing and made a police report.

Chitanda was arrested on 28 September at a police check point while on his way to Harare when he was found in possession of the missing property.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

