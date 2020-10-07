Botswana: Project to Address Southern Botswana Water Woes

Masama — The Masama-Mmamashia pipeline is critical in the provision of reliable water supply to the heavily distressed southern part of Botswana, the Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation services Mr Kefentse Mzwinila has said.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony for the 100km pipeline on Monday, Mr Mzwinila said once complete, the Masama well fields would yield 64 million litres of water per day.

He said currently, the southern part of Botswana was serviced by the north-south carrier pipeline from Dikgathong Dam, which had been falling short in meeting demand in the part of the country.

The Masama well fields would therefore help meet the demand for water to the greater Gaborone, Kgatleng, Kweneng, Ngwaketse, Lobatse, all the way to Good Hope, Mr Mzwinila said.

Termed production wells by experts, Mr Mzwinila said the Masama Well Fields, both east and west, reportedly had the capacity of Thune Dam and each boasted of 32million litres of water supply per day.

The minister said the 100km Masama-Mmamashia pipeline project was part of government's objective to increase water supply in the southern region of the country.

"We are also looking to construct another north-south carrier two pipeline from Letsibogo Dam to the southern part of the country," he said.

He said government also had plans to undertake another north-south carrier three pipeline from Chobe/Zambezi River such that total southern Botswana would be serviced by four pipelines.

Mr Mzwinila said the mentioned developments were necessitated by growing needs of the population, businesses, agriculture, tourism and other socio-economic issues.

"One other challenge has been COVID-19 because we need water to constantly wash our hands and clean our surroundings," he said.

He implored the contractor, Khato Civils, to do the project on time and with quality in mind.

For his part, Khato Civils country director of Mr Ishmael Maposa said the company was happy with progress explaining that the design stage had been completed.

"As of September 30, the project is at 34 per cent. We are ahead of schedule as we should be on 32 per cent," he said.

Mr Maposa said over the years Khato Civils had invested over R1.7 billion in advanced technology such as the tesmic trenchers, also known as rock-eaters, machines used on-site to accomplish in one day what would otherwise take 20 excavators.

"We have all the machinery we need and are able to establish a site within one day after being appointed, which is what we have done as all necessary sites have been established," said Mr Maposa.

Mr Daniel Molokwe, Kgatleng District Council chairperson, said as of September 20, Khato Civils had employed 369 locals from villages bordering the pipeline project.

He expressed happiness with consultations Khato Civils had done with the relevant village leadership and was hopeful that the project would have trickle-down effects on the rest of the community.

Source : BOPA