Malawi: Mchinji District to Create a Data-Base for Monitoring Project Progress

7 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Owen Zayambika

Mchinji — Mchinji District Council will create a forum for synchronizing development initiatives and progress among Non-Governmental Organizations and government departments in the district.

Director of Planning and Development (DPD) for Mchinji District Council, Noel Dakamu said for a long time most development activities in the district have not been appreciated because of lack of convergence between government departments and donor-funded organizations in the district.

He was speaking in Mchinji during a District Monitoring and Evaluation Coordinating Committee (DMECC) meeting organized by Local Government Accountability and Performance (LGAP) last Tuesday.

Dakamau said, to make development programming synchronized, there was need to create a forum where organizations and government departments could share progress reports of their respective activities in the district.

"District Councils are living activities where various development initiatives are impended, both funded by government and donors," he said.

The DPD added: "So, for all these activities to be seen, we need an active monitoring and evaluation component like DMECC which can effectively help track all the projects run by government and Civil Society organizations."

Dakamau said he was happy that the DMECC forum could be back after two year of inactivity.

He said the absence of the projects monitoring mechanism led to dismal monitoring and evaluation performance of the district under local government appraisal.

"DMECC became inactive two years ago and that put us off track in terms of project monitoring and evaluation as a district," Dakamau said.

He said they were happy that they have revamped the DEMECC courtesy of LGAP and this would help government and organizations share a page in terms of project implementation, monitoring and evaluation which would fill up programming gaps effectively.

Chairperson for Civil Society Organizations in the district, Anderson Chikalipo who is District Manager for Youth Net and Counselling (YONECO) said the meeting came at the most opportune time.

He said the resuscitation of the district projects monitoring tool would enhance transparency and accountability of the NGOs in the district.

"DMECC will be very key in mapping of various interventions of NGOs and provide technical support towards implementation of the interventions. This will also enhance transparency and accountability of NGO programming in the district," Chikalipo said.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ruling Party Resists South African President's Anti-Graft Push

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.