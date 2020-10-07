Malawi: Mchinji District to Create a Data-Base for Monitoring Project Progress

Mchinji — Mchinji District Council will create a forum for synchronizing development initiatives and progress among Non-Governmental Organizations and government departments in the district.

Director of Planning and Development (DPD) for Mchinji District Council, Noel Dakamu said for a long time most development activities in the district have not been appreciated because of lack of convergence between government departments and donor-funded organizations in the district.

He was speaking in Mchinji during a District Monitoring and Evaluation Coordinating Committee (DMECC) meeting organized by Local Government Accountability and Performance (LGAP) last Tuesday.

Dakamau said, to make development programming synchronized, there was need to create a forum where organizations and government departments could share progress reports of their respective activities in the district.

"District Councils are living activities where various development initiatives are impended, both funded by government and donors," he said.

The DPD added: "So, for all these activities to be seen, we need an active monitoring and evaluation component like DMECC which can effectively help track all the projects run by government and Civil Society organizations."

Dakamau said he was happy that the DMECC forum could be back after two year of inactivity.

He said the absence of the projects monitoring mechanism led to dismal monitoring and evaluation performance of the district under local government appraisal.

"DMECC became inactive two years ago and that put us off track in terms of project monitoring and evaluation as a district," Dakamau said.

He said they were happy that they have revamped the DEMECC courtesy of LGAP and this would help government and organizations share a page in terms of project implementation, monitoring and evaluation which would fill up programming gaps effectively.

Chairperson for Civil Society Organizations in the district, Anderson Chikalipo who is District Manager for Youth Net and Counselling (YONECO) said the meeting came at the most opportune time.

He said the resuscitation of the district projects monitoring tool would enhance transparency and accountability of the NGOs in the district.

"DMECC will be very key in mapping of various interventions of NGOs and provide technical support towards implementation of the interventions. This will also enhance transparency and accountability of NGO programming in the district," Chikalipo said.