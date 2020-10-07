Nigeria: DMW Boss, Davido Officially Unveils First Female Act, Liya

7 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Benjamin Njoku

Less than 24 hours after DMW (Davido Music World) boss, Davido terminated his record label's contract with Lil Frosh after the latter was accused of beating his girlfriend, the 'Aye' crooner has officially unveiled the group's first-ever female act, Liya.

Recall that the pop star had earlier announced that a major move to sign a female artiste was ongoing and speculations were rife.

However, in a social media post-Tuesday night, Davido announced the unveiling of Liya as the 1st lady of the musical group.

He wrote: "Welcome officially to the party DMW. 1st lady @yes Liya from here its onwards and upwards ! On this day, I make this promise to you, Imma make you a global star."

Welcome officially to the party! DMW 1st lady! @yes_liya_ from here it's onwards and upwards ! On this day I make this promise to you. Imma make you a global star! Never 🧢 !! #30BG cc @bfaandco 🖊 📝 pic.twitter.com/cZpvSiFcUu

-- Davido (@davido) October 6, 2020

Meanwhile, responding to Davido's promise of making Liya a global star, DJ Cuppy of Cuppy Music also begged the superstar to sign her to his label. "Sign me," she immediately reacted.

Davido is yet to respond to her request.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard.

