Nigeria: Okpara Blasts Man Utd for Disrespecting Ighalo

Abuja — Former Super Eagles and PSG defender, Godwin Okpara, has slammed Manchester United and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for disrespecting Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo in recent times.

Okpara told brila.net that the Premier League side did not treat the former Super Eagles player with honour, as they extended his loan stint to keep him on the bench, saying that 'it's also disrespectful to all African players as a whole.

"Ighalo came into the club at a very difficult time and was able to help the team get the needed goals in matches he was invited to play," Okpara said.

"A foreigner, European or a Brazilian won't be treated the way he's currently being treated,"

Despite the presence of Ighalo, United snapped free agent, Edinson Cavani on a deadline day, tying him down to a one-season contract, with the option of an extra year.

The Uruguayan has 341 career goals to his name till date, 200 of which were scored during his time at Parc des Princes, and he also hit 51 in 116 appearances for his country at the international level.

PSG's all-time record goalscorer will now be charged with helping the Red Devils bounce back from a poor start to the season, while providing high-quality competition in the final third for Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Odion Ighalo, and Marcus Rashford.

However, some observers see Cavani's transfer as a blessing to Man United at this trying moment of the club.