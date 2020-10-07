Nigeria: Friendly - Rohr Tasks Eagles On Discipline, Hardwork

7 October 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olawale Ayeni

Abuja — Ahead of the international friendly matches against Algeria and Tunisia, Super Eagles' Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, has charged newly invited players to be disciplined and hardworking.

The three-time African champions, Nigeria filed out against the in-form Fennecs of Algeria at the Jacques Lemans Arena on Friday before taking on 2004 African champions, Tunisia at the same venue on Tuesday, October 13.

The team coordinator, Patrick Pascal,Patrick Pascal, who spoke exclusively to LEADERSHIP Sports from their camp based in Austria, yesterday, after the training session, said all invited players have arrived in camp, adding that the crew are already mapping out plans to upstage their opponents at the end of the games.

He also noted that all the players and officials are in high spirit ahead of the games.

"The newly invited players according to the technical officials played well in the training session, and they are well-disciplined and ready to work with the vision of the coach," he said.

"The technical crew has made it known to them that the two matches are very important and want to play the match with all seriousness and discipline."

"The Hoffenheim center back, Kevin Akpoguma, was also welcomed to the team. Rohr encouraged all the players to do their best to make the country proud."

