Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Fumes Over Suspension of By-Elections

New Zimbabwe
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa (file photo).
7 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Opposition MDC Alliance has called for the repeal of Statutory Instrument 225 of 2020 that led to the indefinite suspension of by-elections by the government citing it a violation of the people's will.

Early this month the Minister of Health, Constantino Chiwenga published Statutory Instrument 225 of 2020 which indefinitely suspended the holding of by-elections in the country until Covid-19 ceased to be a threat in the country.

By-elections were supposed to be held on December 5 following the wanton recalls of legislators and councilors by the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T.

In a statement, MDC Alliance secretary for elections Ian Makone said constitutional imperative cannot be overturned by a subsidiary legislation as the Constitution is the supreme law.

"The MDC Alliance is deeply concerned with the unconstitutionality of the decision to suspend by-elections. Section 159 of the Constitution requires vacant elective public offices to be filled with ninety (90) days.

"This constitutional imperative cannot be overturned by a subsidiary legislation as the Constitution is the supreme law. The effective banning of elections follows the unlawful recalls of elected representatives from Parliament and local Government. The will of the people continues to be violated by the illegitimate regime of Mr. Mnangagwa." said Makone

He said there was no justification in banning by-elections at a time Covid-19 restrictions are being eased across the country.

"We are of the firm view that it is grossly unreasonable to ban by-elections when Covid-19 restrictions continue to be eased throughout the country. Various electoral activities are taking place such as internal party elections by Zanu PF and extra ordinary congresses by other parties. In the circumstances, there is no justification for the ban." he said

Makone said the ban further infringes upon the independence of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) therefore SI 225 of 2020 should be repealed.

"We are further concerned that the suspension of by-elections infringes upon the independence of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. ZEC has a constitutional duty to formulate electoral policies without the direction or control of anyone as set out in section 235 of the Constitution.

"The actions of the Minister of Health only serve to undermine ZEC's independence and to use the excuse of Covid-19 to take away the right to citizens to vote and be represented by people of their choosing in Parliament. The MDC Alliance calls for the urgent repeal of SI 225 of 2020 and for comprehensive electoral reforms that pave way for credible elections in accordance with the Constitution." Makone said.

MDC AllianceMinistry of HealthZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission)

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.