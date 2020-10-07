Lesotho: Kamoli's Attempted Murder Trial Stalls Again

Lesotho Times
Former Commander of the Lesotho Defence Force Tlali Kamoli (file photo).
7 October 2020
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Mohalenyane Phakela

The attempted murder trial of former army commander Lieutenant General (Lt-Gen) Tlali Kamoli and four other soldiers failed to take off for the umpteenth time on Tuesday.

Zimbabwean Judge Charles Hungwe postponed the case to 2 November 2020 to give the state time to appoint pro deo lawyers to represent some of the accused whose lawyers have withdrawn from the case.

Pro deo lawyers are appointed by the state to represent accused persons who cannot afford their own lawyers or have failed to find their own lawyers.

Lt-Gen Kamoli's co-accused are Major Pitso Ramoepane, Captain Litekanyo Nyakane, Sergeant Malefane Heqoa and Corporal Mohlalefi Seitlheko.

They face attempted murder charges in connection with the 27 January 2014 simultaneous bombings of the Moshoeshoe II homes of former First Lady 'Maesaiah Thabane and the Ha-Abia residence of former police commissioner, Khothatso Tšooana.

Lt-Gen Kamoli is represented by Advocate Letuka Molati while Major Ramoepane is represented by Adv Karabo Mohau. Captain Nyakane is without a lawyer after Adv Motiea Teele dropped him earlier this year.

Until Tuesday, Sergeant Heqoa and Corporal Seitlheko were represented by Adv Zwelakhe Mda. Adv Mda was not present in court on Tuesday. When the trial was about to get underway, the court was informed by one Adv Bolelang Mokatle that he (Adv Mda) would no longer be representing the two.

"I appear on behalf of Adv Mda and as per his instruction, I hereby put forth his notice of withdrawal from the matter as counsel for Accused 4 and 5 (Sergeant Heqoa and Corporal Seitlheko respectively)," Adv Mokoatle said.

He did not give any reasons for Adv Mda's withdrawal from the case.

Sergeant Heqoa and Corporal Seitlheko then asked the court to allow them to negotiate with Adv Mda to change his mind about withdrawing from the case or to find new lawyers.

However, Justice Hungwe rejected their request and instead ordered the registrar of the High Court and Court of Appeal, Adv 'Mathato Sekoai, to appoint lawyers to represent them and Captain Nyakane.

"The registrar should appoint lawyers for Accused 3, 4 and 5 (Captain Nyakane, Sergeant Heqoa and Corporal Seitlheko respectively). The case is postponed to 2 November 2020 for trial," Justice Hungwe ordered.

He set a trial date despite being informed by Adv Molati that the accused would be moving a Constitutional Court application for the permanent stay of their trials on the grounds that their trials have taken too long to start. They argue that they should therefore be freed because the delays in trying them have violated their constitutional rights to speedy and fair trials.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.