Lesotho: Majoro Welcomes Chinese Expects to Lesotho

PRIME Minister Moeketsi Majoro this week received 10 doctors who were deployed to the country by the Chinese government to bolster Lesotho's Covid-19 fight.

The team also brought in donations that include personal protective equipment (PPE) and other testing consumables.

Dr Majoro was accompanied by Health minister Motlatsi Maqelepo and Chinese Ambassador to Lesotho, Lei Kezhong.

The doctors were deployed when Lesotho had just recorded a surge in Civid-19 cases in the last one month with just over 50 percent of all cases being recorded since 24 August 2020.

As of Tuesday, Lesotho had recorded 1576 Civid-19 cases up from 1051 on 24 August. Recoveries stand at 873 while 35 deaths have also been recorded out of a total of 18 610 specimens tested.

The premier said the doctors will work with local front-line doctors for 10 days until Wednesday sharing their experiences and imparting knowledge and skills that can help Lesotho respond effectively to the pandemic.

"These doctors are here to assist us in fighting Covid-19 and they will proceed to the republic of Angola, which will be the 15th African country to receive this kind of medical assistance from China," Dr Majoro said.

He thanked the Chinese government for responding to his request to field an anti-epidemic medical team to assist Lesotho in containing the virus.

"The positive response from China is a symbol of a long-standing relationship between the two countries."

Dr Majoro said the Covid-19 assistance comes after China also deployed eight medical specialists to Motebang Hospital, in Leribe in March this year.

"The medical expects we are receiving today are arriving at a time when Lesotho is battling Covid-19 and is yet to achieve epidemic control thus the assistance will be critical to refining our capacity to care for patients."

For his part, Mr Maqelepo said the continued assistance from China was a demonstration of the Asian giant's commitment to the two countries' friendship.

"The world is faced with the Covid-19 and Lesotho is vulnerable due to its social economic status. We are a low to middle-income country and therefore, our medical technology and human resources do not match the needs in fighting Covid-19."

Mr Kezhong said China and Lesotho are united in the fight against Covid-19.

He said during the China-Africa summit in June this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated his country's commitment to helping Africa fight Covid-19.

"We are fulfilling and continuing to fulfill this vision and commitment. China relationship with Lesotho is a vivid example of this broader China-Africa community of a shared future and we will continue working with Basotho towards this goal," Mr Kezhong said.