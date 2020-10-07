Uganda: Human Rights Commission Slams EC Over Continued Electoral Violence

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has faulted the Electoral Commission (EC) for its slow response towards the fight against continued rise in cases of rights violation witnessed during electoral processes.

This was raised during a meeting between the administrators of the two commissions convened at the Electoral Commission offices in Kampala where HRC tasked EC to erect measures that will minimize or lessen on the scenarios that trigger electoral violence if the country is to have free and fair elections in 2021.

Citing the example of the recently concluded National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries, the chairperson of the HRC, Dr Katebalirwa Amooti, said the violence witnessed in September could escalate into a full blown electoral exercise in 2021 if nothing is done.

"I should add that the problem of violence that also emerged during the recent NRM party primaries needs to be tackled seriously and with determination," Dr Katebalirwa said.

The recently concluded NRM party primaries were marred by violence and malpractice, especially in some parts of the Eastern and Ankole region, where at least six people are reported to have been killed and several others injured.

Among those accused of orchestrating violence is the State Minister for Labour Mr Mwesigwa Rukutana as the most prominent figure. He is currently battling charges of attempted murder, assault, threatening violence and malicious damage of property.

Mr Rukutana is accused of shooting one of his opponent's supporters in the Rushenyi County MP race.

In the aftermath, over 645 petitions were filed at the NRM's directorate of legal affairs by candidates that unsuccessfully sought to be party flag bearers in the 2021 general elections.

The HRC, among others, receives and investigates complaints of human rights violations, coordinates and supports civic education and also updates Parliament with the human rights situation in the country.

In August this year, HRC submitted a report to the Elections body with recommendations on what has to be done to address the continued electoral violence but little has been done with fears that this could worsen in next year's general election.

The commission also raised concerns over the high internet access costs candidates and electorates will have to incur in what EC has termed as the 'hybrid elections' saying it locks out many voters.

"Our commission is concerned that this type of campaigning using the internet and other forms of modern platforms and channels tends to leave out many people and especially the poor, the marginalized and the vulnerable persons who lack electricity or lack access to the internet, radios, televisions or phones," Dr Katebalirwa said.

Shortly after the introduction of the Over the Top Tax (OTT), the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) indicated that the number of internet users dropped by three million in the first three months of implementation of the policy.

The HRC therefore, tasked the government to ensure that the radios that were promised to Ugandans be distributed with hope that this will enable others to have access to information disseminated by both candidates and the electoral body.

"All candidates should be allowed equal opportunities by the state media; and that they should not be subjected to unreasonable limitations on the use of either the private or state owned media," Dr Katebalirwe said.

Kyadondo East MP Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine is currently pursuing a case against government officials including the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Mbale District where he was denied access to a radio station in Mbale for which he had paid airtime.

In 2018, four time presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye sued National broadcaster UBC for not running his campaign adverts ahead of the 2011 presidential elections.

The Justice Simon Byabakama-led commission was also asked to create means that would allow Ugandans in the diaspora and those in detention to vote.

"We note with concern that our country has up to now not been providing mechanisms for the Ugandans in the diaspora to vote during the election process that take place," Dr Katebalirwa said.

"Likewise, the people who happen to be in detention centers at the time of elections are also not given the opportunity to vote," he added.

EC reacts

The acting spokesperson of the EC, Mr Paul Bukenya said the commission has since engaged various stakeholders which includes training Uganda Police on how to enforce COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) without violating voters' rights.

"We took police through a training on observing the SOPs on September 19. The purpose was to ensure that the enforcement is fair, uniform [and] in accordance with the provisions of the law and non-discriminatory," Mr Bukenya told Daily Monitor.