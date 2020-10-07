Ethiopia: Association Expresses Readiness to Play Role in Upcoming Election

The Ethiopian Teachers Association expresses its readiness to play role in making the upcoming national election free, transparent, credible and peaceful.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Tilahun Tarekegn, General Secretary of the Association stated that since having peaceful, transparent, fair and democratic election requires the concerted efforts of the government, political parties and citizens; the Association, as usual, is committed to play an observer role so as to help the nation holding credible, free and peaceful general elections.

Political parties are also duty-bound to embrace peace as they take the lead in the election. To this effect, they should be vigilant enough in whatever they may do and express; as it might lead to unanticipated situations.

The General Secretary further stated that the Association would create a stage for contending political parties to debate and discuss to address their manifestos.

He also urged the government, political parties, civil society organizations and citizens to join hands and work together to create conducive environment during the pre-election campaigns, election and post-election periods.

Similarly, the Ethiopian Teachers Association would take part to create a peaceful, fair and democratic environment in the coming general election, he reiterated.

Meanwhile, President Sahle-Work Zewde while opening the joint session of members of House of People's Representatives and House of Federation on Monday stressed the government's commitment in making the upcoming election fair, democratic, and credible in clear contrast to the elections held in the past decades