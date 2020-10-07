Sudan: Completing Dam Keeping Diplomatic Boulevard

The world over has these days been well aware of Ethiopia's innocent approach to ensure fair, equitable and all-encompassing water share to foster a common growth and development of the region in general and that of the riparian countries in particular.

High level diplomacy, round table discussions and lighthearted approaches have been well entertained by this great Eastern African nation since the laying of the cornerstone for the construction of the Dam on the Abay River. Though the on and off status of Egypt has given Ethiopia and Sudan hard time to reach a lasting accord, Ethiopia's alpha and omega stance and principle has remained solely swift diplomacy and cooperation full of civility as the nation prettily knows no one benefits out of confrontation.

The waters of Abay excellently suffice to quench all riparian countries development and prosperity thirst if healthy exploited and cooperatively managed. However, the problem comes when a single nation desires to exclusively monopolize and make use of it taking obsolete colonial narratives for granted. The sentiment of self-seeking and mere suspicious of water shortage and drought rife has to be rooted out from the minds of some riparian countries such as Egypt.

In the era of globalization where the world is becoming a small village being glued by net web, and even the continent of Africa is advancing towards setting up United States of Africa (USA), it is surprising that the three African great nations, Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan have so far failed to push the negotiation on the waters of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam to an end.

Ethiopia has every time come up with an unwavering stance that portrays an optimistic gesture for the growth and change of riparian countries centering diplomacy and cooperation for common good. Time has now come for Africa, indeed, as it has started enjoying the fruits of the great sayings of its patriots 'African solutions to African problems.'

What was recently done by the Security Council, referring the overall case of the Dam to be adjourned by the African Union is a peculiar and clear manifestation of continent's independence to find lasting solutions to its problems in all aspects. This trend has to be kept intact and the effort geared towards making the renaissance of Africa real should be made sustainable as well as the culture of mounting cooperation and covenant through negotiation needs to be well cultivated and scaled up.

This cardinal move excellently as well as exclusively incorporates the Dam issue since it has accounted for decades without having a bread baked to satisfy the hunger from which the three countries have been suffering.

Coming up with lasting solutions to the problems could be as easy as unlock certain key with its fit if Egypt well understands the intention of Ethiopia and becomes keen to grow together setting the trivial thinking budded from the inconsiderate and one-sided colonial accord, which by far antique to be put in place in the modern era.

In a nut shell, Ethiopia is determined than ever before to finish damming its great river, Abay, keeping the mesmerizing diplomatic tempo as the issue is increasingly becoming a matter of life and death. As stated time and again, , Ethiopia's stance must be well backed to come up with a win-win end as this strategic nation in Eastern Africa has never thought of imposing harm on the downstream riparian countries.