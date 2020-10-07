Ethiopia: PM Abiy in Bahir Dar to Inaugurate Industrial Park

7 October 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has arrived in Bahir Dar City, Amhara Region, to inaugurate the Bahir Dar Industrial Park.

The Park has recently handed over its eight shades to Hopelun, a textile factory based in Hong Kong.

The company has currently been installing machineries in one of its shades and providing trainings to its workers.

The company is expected to start production this week and begin exporting to the US on March 2021.

The first phase of the Bahir Dar Industrial Park is built on 75 hectares of land while the second expansion will be on 125 hectares, it was learned.

The industrial park has finalized identifying workers close to 4,000 and upon fully operational the Bahir Dar Industrial Park will create 10,000 jobs.

