Ethiopia: PM Abiy Inaugurates Bahir Dar Industrial Park

7 October 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today officially inaugurated the Bahir Dar Industrial Park which is constructed with an outlay of more than 53 million USD.

The first phase of the park development, constructed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) in Bahir Dar city of Amhara region, lies on 75 hectares of land with 8 sheds in which investors are currently finalizing set up to become operational.

When fully operational, the Bahir Dar Industrial Park is expected to create jobs to more than 10,000 Ethiopians and boost the nation's export trade.

The park will give job priority to people who are relocated to other places from their land for development reasons.

Prime Minister Abiy said on the occasion the development must create better chances to the lives of farmers relocated from the investment area and be an asset for the whole city.

He further stated that the park could also serve as a recreational spot and research center for educational institutions such as Bahir Dar University.

"Our industries shouldn't be left solely for industrial purposes, instead, they have to be open for the general public to exchange ideas and share experiences," he underscored.

Ethiopians who are born in the area have to be given priority to invest in some shades to create jobs for their community and improve their lives, the PM pointed out.

Chief Administrator of Amhara regional state, Temesgen Tiruneh, on his part said, the region has been accomplishing remarkable works in developing industrial parks and agro-processing Park, as part of the national development endeavors.

The Bahir Dar, Kombolcha and Debrebrhan industrial parks are constructed by the Ethiopian Industrial Parks Development Corporation.

Temesgen commended government's commitment to expand industrial parks across the country.

Ethiopia has been working to expand industrial parks as part of its efforts to make the country a light manufacturing hub and lower-middle-income economy.

The nation has so far constructed 13 industrial parks in several parts of the country.

Textiles, garments, pharmaceuticals and medical equipments are some of the products being manufactured in the industry parks.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans with Mental Health Conditions Live in Chains - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.