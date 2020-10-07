Nigeria: APC Chairman Kidnapped in Zamfara

7 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gamji ward of Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Sani Dangwaggo, has been kidnapped.

Family sources said Mr Dangwaggo was abducted Tuesday night around 11:00 p.m. The gunmen reportedly whisked him away from his residence at Gamji community, in Bakura, during a downpour.

Shehu Isa, state publicity secretary for APC in Zamfara, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday morning.

Mr Isa said the kidnappers had contacted the relatives of the captive, demanding N10 million ransom.

The police spokesperson for Zamfara State, Muhammad Shehu, also confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES,

He explained that the abductee was also a representative of the district head of Gamji.

Mr Shehu said security personnel had been mobilised to trail the fleeing suspects to ensure the unconditional release of the captive soon

The incident is coming in less than a month to Bakura Local Government by-election for the state house of assembly holding on October 31

Gamji ward, in Bakura, is the hometown of the APC candidate for the election, Bello Dankande.

Several communities in Zamfara have suffered from attacks by bandits who kill residents and also kidnap others for ransom.

The identity of the Mr Dangwaggo's kidnappers has not been determined to know if they are bandits or if the crime is politically motivated.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

