Nigeria: Akin Lewis, Adunni Ade, Tina Mba, Others Shine in 'Lagos to Abuja Coach'

7 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Juliet Ebirim

Inspired by the experience of travellers and commuters in Nigeria, movie producer, Olumide Balogun is set to release a blockbuster titled, 'Lagos to Abuja Coach'.

The movie which features Akin Lewis, Adunni Ade, Tina Mba, Maryam Booth, Paul Sambo among others will hit cinemas nationwide on the 16th of October, 2020.

Speaking about the movie, Olumide said " I'm passionate about telling stories on social issues that people don't really talk about. In this case, it is sharing the experience of travelling interstate by road. The journey is usually unpredictable due to the nature of the interstate transportation system in Nigeria."

Adding that he was highly impressed with the support from cast and crew, the producer revealed that the choice of cast was based on personality, adaptability, technical intelligence, unique Nigerian sensibility among others.

His words: "A story like this always looks better with lots of known faces, so I set out to find these qualities in the cast."

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.