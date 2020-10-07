Kenya: Health PS Susan Mochache Grilled Over Sh280 Million Project

Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache was Tuesday questioned by senators over the legality of transferring Sh281million to Kenya Red Cross for a community health programme.

The funds were wired to Kenya Red Cross for onward allocation to counties to train over 68,000 Community Health Volunteers (CHVs) and establish 3,187 community health units.

The Senate Health committee chaired by Trans Nzoia Senator Michael Mbito termed the move irregular, arguing the organisation is not a State agency and the arrangement lacked transparency.

The legislators demanded to know why the funds were not disbursed to counties that are directly involved with community volunteers.

Ms Mochache, through a Memorandum of Understanding signed in March this year, transferred the money to Kenya Red Cross to train 3,870 newly recruited CHVs and sensitise another 64,447 CHVs in all the 47 counties.

She explained to the committee that the entire engagement with Red Cross was approved by the Attorney-General.

"We sought the legal advisory of the Attorney-General and he approved it," Ms Mochache said.

The PS said Kenya Red Cross, as per the Constitution, is mandated to complement the government's effort to save lives and promote health.

Agreement with Red Cross

As such, Ms Mochache told the committee, an agreement between Red Cross and the ministry was signed on March 13, 2020 to support government efforts towards achieving Universal Health Care.

To support counties to implement community health interventions under the Universal Health Coverage programme and Covid-19 pandemic response, Kenya Red Cross divided the allocation among counties depending on the number of CHVs each had.

Counties that received the highest amounts were Kiambu (Sh10.5 million), Wajir (Sh10.3 million), Kilifi (Sh9.8 million), Mombasa (Sh9.5 million), and Garissa which got Sh8.7 million.

The bottom five counties were Lamu (Sh2 million), Tharaka Nithi (Sh2.4 million), Isiolo (2.7 million), Tana River (Sh2.8 million) and Busia (Sh2.9 million).

Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina questioned the transfer of funds to Red Cross saying health is a devolved function hence counties and not the ministry ought to have signed the MoU.

Devolved function

"Health is a devolved function, the move by the ministry to exclude counties in the deal amounts to circumventing the law on the roles of county governments," Mr Kina said.

He raised concern that if not well checked, the MoU between the Ministry of Health and Red Cross may turn out to be another MES scandal. "There is something we are not being told in this deal, it sounds fishy and questionable from the beginning to the end," added the Narok senator.

The committee said the Auditor General only audits public institutions hence it will be difficult to determine whether Red Cross put public funds to proper use.

"As Parliament, how do we do our oversight role on the accountability of these public funds that were transferred to Red Cross since we cannot go into their books of accounts? Could this be a cover-up of the dirty tricks at the Ministry of Health?" posed Senator Millicent Omanga.

"It is still not clear how the government is going to audit the books of accounts of Red Cross for the millions sent to it," added Kisumu Senator Fred Outa.

Governors left out

Mr Mbito questioned why governors were not part of the MoU that was signed between the Ministry of Health and Kenya Red Cross.

Senator Beth Mugo said there was need for the ministry to come clear on why counties were left out in the project.

The committee directed the PS to provide the advisory opinion of the Attorney-General, a copy of the MoU, minutes of proof that counties were involved in the entire process and the amounts paid to each of the volunteers.