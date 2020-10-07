Kenya: Man Fined Sh10,000 for Assaulting Love Rival

7 October 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

A casual labourer who injured another man during a brawl over a woman they were both seducing has been fined Sh10,000 by the Kibera Law Courts.

Edwin Andole will alternatively serve a three-month jail term for injuring Hillary Owino at Kibera Soweto area in Langata Sub County, Nairobi on July 14, 2020.

Andole,23, assaulted Owino at a restaurant where the woman works as a waiter. He wanted to be left alone with the woman at the restaurant.

Owino had just taken a meal at the restaurant when Andole, who was also a customer, ordered him to leave.

But Owino told Andole that he was waiting for water to wash his hands and that the waitress was also yet to serve him drinking water.

However, Andole suggested that he would serve Owino instead, a proposition the latter declined. It was then that Andole started raining blows on Owino and shoving him out of the restaurant.

Owino sustained injuries on the mouth and lower abdomen. Police rushed him to a nearby clinic where he was offered first aid before they transferred him to Kenyatta National Hospital.

