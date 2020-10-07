Nigeria Signs Air Service Agreements With U.S., Three Other Countries

The Nigerian government on Tuesday announced that it has signed Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) with each of the United States, India, Morocco and Rwanda.

Hadi Sirika, Nigeria's Minister of Aviation, made the disclosure via his official Twitter handle Tuesday night.

"I am glad to announce that Mr. President has signed the instruments of ratification of the bilateral air service agreement between Nigeria and USA, India, Morocco and Rwanda," Mr Sirika said.

The new agreement is to enable free movement of commercial flights among the countries involved.

Airlines from all four countries operate in Nigeria, and the Nigerian Flag carrier, Air Peace, has been designated to reciprocate on both the American and Indian routes.

Nigeria has signed numerous BASAs in the past, with few reciprocated.

The US' Delta Airlines already operates in Nigeria while United Airlines has announced its return to Lagos route after a voluntary exit in 2016.

Details of the instrument of ratification of the bilateral agreements showed that they were signed at different periods.

For instance, the pact with the Kingdom of Morocco was signed on December 2, 2016.

In the case of the agreement with Rwanda, it was signed on March 2, 2018.

Similarly, the pact between Nigeria and the United States was signed on August 26, 2000 while the agreement with India was signed on January 14, 2019.

In different articles of the agreements, it was stated that the agreement will operate according to the constitutional requirements of the countries involved in the pact.

However, the parties also stated that the agreements shall come into force on the day of exchange of diplomatic notes.

