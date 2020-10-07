Nigeria: Buhari Signs Air Service Agreements With U.S., Others

7 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed bilateral air service agreements with United States of America, India, Morocco, Rwanda.

This was announced yesterday by the Minister for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

Copies of the agreements uploaded by the minister showed that Buhari signed the instruments of ratification on September 30.

"I am glad to announce that Mr. President, on behalf of Nigeria, has signed the instruments of ratification of the bilateral air service agreement between Nigeria and USA, India, Morocco as well as Rwanda," the minister tweeted.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had on July 29 ratified the air transport agreement between Nigeria and the United States at its virtual meeting.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed, told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that with the ratification, Nigeria will take advantage of the agreement to strengthen economic, social and cultural ties with the US.

A BASA is an air transport agreement between two countries and it liberalises commercial civil aviation services between the concerned nations by allowing designated airlines to operate commercial flights, covering transportation of passengers and cargoes.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.