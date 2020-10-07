Nigeria: Two Federal Lawmakers Defect From PDP to APC

Two members of the House of Representatives, Ephraim Nwuzi from Rivers State and David Abel from Taraba State Wednesday defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers announced their defection on the floor of the House as the lower chamber resumed plenary Wednesday in separate letters addressed to the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila.

In the letters read by Gbajabiamila, the lawmakers said their decision to join the ruling party was informed by the charismatic and purposeful leadership of the Speaker.

The House soon after went into executive session and the gallery was cleared. The executive session may not be unconnected with the upcoming presentation of the 2021 budget by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Earlier, the Speaker had read a letter from President Buhari that he would be presenting the 2021 budget before a joint session of the House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday.

Details later...