Kenya: Gor Mahia Weigh Options as Polack's Defiance Persists

The fate of Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack now hangs in the balance after he failed to return to Kenya at the weekend.

Polack left the country on September 12 for Finland for a 10-day holiday but has not returned to assume his coaching duties with the club currently under the tutelage of assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo.

According to Gor Vice Chairman Francis Wasuna, the 58-year-old tactician was expected in the country last Sunday. However, Wasuna told Nation Sport that Polack has not got in touch with the club to explain why he missed his flight.

"Even though we are cognisant of the fact that he may be having some issues, he has not told us why he missed his flight over the weekend. As at now I can't say I know his fate but it is an issue we are looking at," said Wasuna.

Wasuna said they have made efforts to reach out to Polack over his situation but refuted claims that they have sacked him.

"Coaches come and go and it is a cycle therefore our fans should not be worried because Gor is a big team that can't fail to get a coach. After our meeting we will communicate our decision on the fate of Polack. As at now we can't tell what is wrong but we will decide after hearing from him," said Polack.

Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola was also non-committal on whether Polack has left the club referring this reporter to chairman Ambrose Rachier who was not available for comment.

Efforts to reach Polack didn't bear fruit as phone calls and text messages went unanswered. However a reliable source at the club confirmed that Polack has put in fresh demands to the management which should be met for him to return.

The British coach joined K'Ogalo in August last year replacing Turkish-Cypriot coach Hassan Oktay who left under similar circumstances only to resign from his homeland.

Polack led Gor Mahia to the 2019/20 league title and won the Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) Coach of the Month Award for the months of September, October and February.