Nigeria: Two PDP Reps Defect to APC

7 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

Two members of the House of Representatives have left the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers, Ephreaim Nwuzi, who represents Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency of Rivers and David Abel, who represents Gashaka/Kurmi/Sardauna Federal Constituency of Taraba, made their decision known in separate letters to the Speaker of the house, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The letters were read on the floor of the house during plenary on Tuesday.

They cited their reasons for defection to be that they consulted with their constituents and they like the Speaker's leadership style.

Rivers and Taraba States are both regarded as PDP strongholds.

In protest against their defection, prominent members of the opposition called for the declaration of their seats vacant.

Prominent amongst them are the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu and Kingsley Chinda, leader of the PDP caucus.

After airing their views, Mr Gbajabiamila urged them to "go to court if they feel dissatisfied."

The speaker said that was the same thing he was told as a minority leader whenever he protested the defection of members of his political party.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.