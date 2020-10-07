South Africa: Cricket South Africa Forced to Hand Over Full Forensic Report to Portfolio Committee

analysis

The leadership of Cricket South Africa was forced to agree to release the full Fundudzi forensic report to the Parliamentary Sports Portfolio Committee after a heated meeting on Tuesday.

The beleaguered Cricket South Africa (CSA), after months of stonewalling, was discharged from a parliamentary portfolio committee after being backed into a corner over the now infamous Fundudzi forensic report.

CSA appeared before the committee to give an update about the state of cricket and present a summary of the Fundudzi report, but before the delegation could launch into their prepared presentation, they were already on the back foot.

The meeting could not proceed as scheduled, members of the portfolio committee said, until they had unrestricted access to the full report. With that not forthcoming on Tuesday, the CSA delegation was told to return at another date. In the meantime, after nearly two hours of grilling, CSA agreed to make the full report available by 16:30 on Friday 9 October to the committee.

Members from across the political divide - including the EFF's Brian Madlingozi, the DA's Tsepo Mhlongo and the ANC's Nocks Seabi - demanded the full report, calling the CSA "arrogant" and "undermining the committee".

