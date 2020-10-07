South Africa: Premier Sisi Ntombela Notes Vandalism and Strike Action At Senekal Magistrate's Court

7 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Premier Sefora Ntombela has noted with shock the criminality which ensued at the Senekal Magistrate's court today, 06 October 2020.

Premier Ntombela wishes to reiterate that she abhors the senseless killings of both farmers and farm workers. The callous killing of Brandon Horner, which sparked today's ugly scenes in Senekal, was an act of savage criminality which must be condemned by all law abiding citizens of our province. The Premier views these barbaric killings, unleashed on both the farmers and farm workers, in a serious light, given the critical role played by this economic sector as a primary source of food security in the Free State province, and by extension, South Africa at large.

While Premier Ntombela shares in the grief of Mr. Horner's unfortunate death, she has equally expressed outrage at the conduct of farmers in court earlier today. Police vehicles were destroyed and there was melee inside the courtroom as some farmers tried to force their way inside where the suspects in the murder of Mr. Horner appeared.

The criminal actions which took place at the Senekal magistrate court today signifies a direct attack on the constitutional foundations of our country. The attack on the police and damage to state property, particularly the courts of our country can never be tolerated. There is no amount of justification for such an attack on our law enforcement organs.

The Premier is convinced that perpetrators must be brought to book and the full might of the law exercised. Any destruction of state property is a direct assault on the taxpayers and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. We must never be lenient against such acts of blatant criminality regardless of who the perpetrator is.

We are committed to building a Free State that is peaceful and free of any form of criminality. This is the vision we will continue to work hard towards, and will not allow any criminal acts to soil the progress we are already recording in this regard. We urge all our people to work with their government in building a prosperous, peaceful and economically stable province.

"I will be meeting MEC Mashinini tomorrow morning for a briefing regarding today's unfortunate incidents. We must always ensure that the confidence of our people remains intact in our police in particular and their government in general. There is no place for criminals in our province" said Premier Ntombela.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans with Mental Health Conditions Live in Chains - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.