South Africa: Corruption Does Not Keep Office Hours, but Government's Anti-Corruption Hotline Does

7 October 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Dr Leon Schreiber MP - DA Shadow Minister for Public Service and Administration

The Democratic Alliance (DA) can reveal that the operating hours of the government's much vaunted anti-corruption hotline has been reduced to the point where the hotline is now only available to whistleblowers and members of the public during office hours on weekdays. During a recent meeting of the portfolio committee on public service and administration, the Public Service Commission (PSC) - the custodian of the hotline - said that members of the public are now only able to report corruption on "five days per week and eight hours per day."

Despite the limited working hours and as a result of the explosion in looting carried out by ANC cadres, the anti-corruption hotline received 1 591 complaints over the past financial year. However, in a clear indication of how the government is starving the PSC and the anti-corruption hotline of resources, only 64 cases were ultimately investigated by the PSC. At national level, only 18 officials were found guilty of misconduct, of which only two were dismissed.

By starving the anti-corruption hotline of funding, the ANC government has effectively rendered it toothless in the fight against escalating looting. As a result, whistleblowers and desperate members of the public are now met by the hollow voice of an answering machine if they call after hours or over weekends. The effect is to severely limit the number of corruption cases that are reported and investigated because, as PSC Commissioner Michael Seloane told the committee, "people usually don't call while they are at work. They call after hours."

The DA has been reliably informed that the anti-corruption hotline operated 24/7 until 31 December 2016, when the government terminated its contract with an outsourced service provider. This was despite the fact that the PSC had warned the government that it lacked the funds to operate the hotline around the clock. Consequently, for the past three years, the anti-corruption hotline has kept office hours while corruption exploded.

Of course, limiting the ability of the PSC and the anti-corruption hotline to stem the rising tide of corruption suits the criminals in the ANC like a glove, leading to the suspicion that the government has deliberately starved the hotline of the funding it needs to operate effectively.

The DA will use the upcoming term in parliament to ramp-up our fight to ensure that the PSC anti-corruption hotline is adequately funded. Because ANC corruption never rests, the DA will also not rest until the hotline is available to brave whistleblowers and members of the public for 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans with Mental Health Conditions Live in Chains - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.