South Africa: Concerns Mount Over Draft Gauteng Bill Banning Foreigners From Owning Businesses in Townships

analysis

If passed, a draft bill by the Gauteng government will see foreign nationals without permanent residency status banned from opening and operating businesses in certain townships in the province. Scalabrini, an NGO focused on the wellbeing of migrants, has raised concerns over the bill, especially its potential negative impact on the lifeblood of many townships - spaza shops.

The Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town has raised concerns over a draft bill that seeks to bar foreign nationals without permanent residency status from opening businesses in certain Gauteng townships.

The Gauteng Township Economic Development Draft Bill was opened for public comment on 30 September and aims to scale up the province's township economy by amending restrictive by-laws, providing support and funding to SMEs and encouraging government procurement from township-based businesses.

The draft bill has come under fire for proposing a ban on foreign nationals without permanent residency status from opening specified enterprises in "designated townships", which are yet to be finalised.

"We are concerned by the exclusionary nature of this draft bill. Rather than harnessing the potential that migration brings, the bill risks stifling such economic growth, which would be to the detriment of all people living in those areas, South...