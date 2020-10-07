South Africa: High Time Ace Answered for His Actions

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) notes the conflicting reports regarding a warrant of arrest for ANC Secretary General (SG) Ace Magashule.

Whether Ace Magashule's arrest is imminent or not, it would appear from evidence from various credible sources that his hands have been in the cookie jar, and it is high time he is held to account for the numerous allegations of misdeeds over the years.

These include:

The controversial Gupta-linked R185 million Vrede Dairy Project signed into fruition in the Office of the Premier.

Allegations that he might have used a portion of the proceeds of an "asbestos audit" awarded by the Free State Department of Human Settlement in 2014 worth R230 million to fund party political business.

During the extended Covid-19 lockdown, Magashule was drawn into a PPE tender scandal when it came to light that various of his associates in the Free State benefited from PPE contracts awarded to them.

His sons, Tshepiso and Thato, received contracts worth R2.7 billion for supplying goods and services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are allegations that he flouted tender procurement processes to ensure that a Chinese company, Unital Holdings, linked to his daughter, Thoko Malembe, received a R70 million contract to oversee the Vogelfontein RDP housing development project in Bethlehem.

It was under Magashule's watch that R120 million were paid to contractors of the Ramkraal project that was allegedly never intended to be completed.

Then there are reports of Vodacom being strong-armed by Magashule during his Free State premiership to engage with local partners that were linked with him.

It was also Magashule who famously told News24 that "no leader in the ANC had not done business with government."

As shocking as these allegations are, this is by no means an exhaustive list. During his time as Free State Premier, Magashule governed the province as though it was his own personal fiefdom.

The DA has long called for Magashule to have his day in court and now is the time for the chickens to come home to roost.

Magashule is far from the only comrade in the ANC to have engaged in dodgy dealings. There are many others, like Deputy President David Mabusa, Nomvula Mokonyane, and ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe who need to face the music as well.

The ANC has been a safe haven for crooks and criminals for too long, and there seems to be no end to this in sight under President Cyril Ramaphosa.