South Africa: Economic Recovery Top Priority of Cabinet Lekgotla

7 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

With Covid — 19 having had devastating effects on the country's economy, a virtual Cabinet Lekgotla is underway to discuss South Africa's economic recovery plan.

"The Cabinet Lekgotla will focus on the economic recovery. As we all know, COVID-19 has caused serious devastation in our lives, economy, employment and businesses.

"As government, we must come up with a reconstruction and recovery plan to recover from the devastation caused by COVID-19," Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, said.

He was on Wednesday addressing media on the agenda of the two-day meeting, which is attended by the President, Deputy President, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Premiers and representatives of the South African Local Government Association (SALGA).

Key areas that form part of the recovery include infrastructure, job creation and industrialisation.

"We will have presentations on... [plans]... to enhance both the public and private infrastructure in our country.

"We will also have a presentation on employment. There are millions that have lost their jobs. How do we ensure that people are employed again?" the Minister said.

The meeting will also discuss how to boost expenditure of the public purse and public finances.

As one of the government priorities, crime and corruption will also be discussed.

"We have seen crime and corruption rearing their ugly head, so the lekgotla will with [this]," Mthembu said.

