South Africa: Premier Welcomes Investigation Into Kwasizabantu Mission

7 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The KwaZulu-Natal government has applauded the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural and Linguistic Communities (CRL) for launching an investigation into KwaSizabantu Mission.

The mission is accused of gross human rights violations following a News24 investigation lifting the lid on allegations of sexual, physical and emotional abuse, money laundering and corruption.

Former members have also accused KwaSizabantu of bearing a resemblance to a cult.

KwaSizabantu describes its organisation as a "non-denominational Christian mission station that reaches out to people of all racial and cultural groups bringing a message of repentance and hope and providing spiritual guidance, educational support and counselling".

The mission station is situated between Greytown and KwaDukuza and is currently one of the largest missions in Africa.

"The provincial government believes that the CRL, an independent chapter nine institution, is the correct platform to establish the truth behind these serious allegations," Premier Sihle Zikalala said in a statement earlier this week.

"The CRL has informed the provincial government that it has commenced with its work to investigate the allegations against the Christian mission," he added.

The KwaZulu-Natal government believes that a hearing will allow everyone to present their side of the story before the commission.

"However, allegations that involve gender-based violence are very concerning to the provincial government and every attempt will be made to deal with this scourge."

According to Zikalala, Human Settlements MEC Peggy Nkonyeni has been tasked to meet with KwaSizabantu leadership to understand the matter and ensure that economic activities helping people to get employment do not suffer.

KwaSizabantu owns aQuellé and Emseni Farming, one of the biggest sweet pepper producers in the country.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Woolworths, Massmart, Spar, Food Lover's Market and Pick n Pay have cut ties with the mission's business.

"We are seriously concerned about the allegations against the KwaSizabantu Mission and we welcome and applaud the investigation by the CRL. We hope that the investigation will be able to get to the bottom of these allegations which we view in an extremely serious light," said the Premier.

KwaSizabantu has denied all the allegations in a series of statements they have been releasing since last month when the claims came to light.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans with Mental Health Conditions Live in Chains - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.