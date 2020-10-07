South Africa: The Clock Is Ticking - Election Draft Law Waits for a Slot in Cabinet's in-Tray

7 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Tuesday's ministerial briefing to MPs on new electoral legislation was canned because there was nothing new to say. Cabinet hasn't yet approved the draft legislative changes to allow independent candidates in national and provincial polls.

The legislative changes have been underway in some shape or form within Home Affairs corridors since July 2020. That became clear in mid-July when the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) briefed MPs, and again in August 2020 when it was the turn of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

On 18 August 2020, Motsoaledi told legislators that constitutional changes would be required, asserting the right to draft policy as his. "Remember, it is the executive [that] must come with a policy [on the basis of which law is made]. That is the draft we are still working on... " he said, without giving a time frame.

Two months later, on Tuesday 6 October 2020, the process was far from over. Home Affairs committee chairperson Mosa Chabane told fellow MPs the minister had sent a letter the day before to ask that the briefing be dropped.

"There's not yet movement at the level of Cabinet," the chairperson explained before a round-robin in which all...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

