Malawi Red Cross, Press Trust Handover Covid-19 Treatment Centre to M'mbelwa District Council

7 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Cyrus Nyirenda -Mana

Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) in conjunction with Press Trust have handed over a Covid-19 Treatment Centre to Mzimba District Council.

The treatment centre is situated at Mzimba old hospital.

Speaking Tuesday during the handover ceremony MRSC President, Levison Changole, said the centre will not only be used for Covid-19 only but other pandemics which may arise in future.

He said in the absence of Coronavirus, the structure would be used to accommodate expectant mothers and children as it has both male and female wards.

"Let me advise health workers to take care of the facility and its equipment for them to last long," Changole said.

Trustee Chairperson for Press Trust, Linda Phiri, was excited to see the facility rehabilitated into a habitable structure which, she said, will contribute towards improved health service delivery in the district.

"Press Trust is impressed to be part of this development. This facility if taken good care of, can last for more than 20 years in its current state," said Phiri.

Acting Chief Medical Officer for Mzimba District Hospital, Dr. Prince Chirwa, applauded Agricultural Transformation Initiative (ATI) through MRCS and Press Trust for renovating the structure which he said was in a dilapidated state.

Mangochi has a similar treatment centre.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans with Mental Health Conditions Live in Chains - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.