Malawi: State House On Damage Control Over Chakwera's Job Creation Remarks

7 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

State House has been forced to make a spin to control the damage as a result of President Lazarus Chakwera remarks which appeared, he has backtracked on his campaign promise to create one million jobs, saying the government can only employ 200,000 people.

Chakwera said the government could not create jobs on its own and needed the private sector's help.

He said every entrepreneur needed to employ more people. The Malawi leader spoke during his 100 days scorecard event at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Monday.

The remarks have received backlash from the public with some calling Chakwera promise of creating more than one million jobs in a year as a campaign gimmick to win votes.

Critics have accused Chakwera of being clueless on job creation plan and was just using it as a campaign strategy.

But State House on Wednesday said in a statement that the Tonse Alliance-led government will not shift position on its promise to create 1 million jobs for Malawians.

Presidential Press Secretary, Brian Banda, said what the President meant was that his administration's efforts to create jobs "are not invested in the public sector alone as there will be policies and incentives to create jobs in the private sector as well."

The one million campaign promise was a major talking point for the Tonse Alliance that was elected in a repeat presidential poll.

One of the key promises Malawians are expecting Chakwera to fulfil is the metaphorical three-meals-a-day.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

