Malawi: Tanzania Is Strategic Trade Country for Malawi - Chakwera

7 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fostina Mkandawire- Mana

President Lazarus Chakwera has described his visit to Tanzania as strategic aimed at strengthening business ties between the two countries.

Chakwera was speaking at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) on Wednesday when he was departing for the United Republic of Tanzania for a three day state visit.

He said considering the nature of Tanzania being the main route for transport for Malawi, it was important to visit the country and appreciate how trading activities take place.

"This visit is beneficial to the country because Malawi and Tanzania have a lot in common. Therefore, we need to have good bilateral relations between the two countries," he said.

During the visit the President will hold bilateral talks with his Tanzanian counterpart President Dr. John Pombe Magufuli on various areas of cooperation aimed at strengthening the relations between the two countries.

While in Tanzania Dr. Chakwera will also visit the port of Dar-es-Salaam and the Malawi Cargo Centre and Logistics Limited.

The President will return home this Friday through KIA.

So far President Chakwera has visited Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique since he took office in June this year.

