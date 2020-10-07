Malawi: DPP Seek to Vacate Injunction On Leader of Opposition

7 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is moving to dissolve the court order retaining Kondwani Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition in Parliament so that its party president Peter Mutharika's pick Francis Kasaila has taken the title, DPP Chief Whip in Parliament Symon Vuwa Kaunda has confirmed.

Kaunda said while they respect the court order which Nankhumwa obtained against his removal from the party and from his position as Leader of Opposition, the party is working on lifting the injunction and lawyers are working on it.

"Yes, I can confirm to you that our lawyers are working on vacating the injunction, so before the injunction is vacated, we have decided to obey the Court order and in obeying the Court order that is why you have seen the sitting plan has not changed.

"Honourable Nankhumwa will continue to sit in the front row of the opposition side. The same applies wit Jappie Mhango who is the treasurer general. We are doing this in obeying the Court order," said Kaunda.

He also noted that even though they are obeying the order, the party's point of view is that the communication from Mutharika on the appointment of Kasaila to replace Nankhumwa in the Leader of Opposition role was already sent to Parliament last week before the Court order was issued and that as a party they are yet to see how the parties in the injunction case are going to deal with that.

In June this year Mutharika also appointed Nankhumwa into the role after losing the court-ordered June 23 Fresh Presidential Election, a development that pushed the DPP to the opposition benches.

DPP has since been embroiled in leadership squabbles.

