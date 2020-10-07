South Africa: MEC and Executive Mayor Join Law Enforcement Officers During Operations

6 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Mme Mavhungu Lerole-Ramakhanya and the Executive Mayor of Polokwane Municipality Mrs Thembi Nkadimeng, today joined law enforcement officers led by the Capricorn District Commissioner Major General Mashilo during high density operations that were conducted in the City of Polokwane.

The objective of these operations, called "Wafa-Wafa" is to clean the City of any form of criminality and also to maximize the safety of the citizens, shoppers and all the visitors.

The operations were comprised of the South African Police Service members from various stations and units, such as Stock theft, K9 Unit, DPCI, Flash, POCC, POP, VCIU, Corporate Communication and Liaison Services, Detectives, Saps band, joined by the Provincial and Municipal Traffic Police, officials from the Department of Transport and Community Safety and Department of Home Affairs.

The operations were mainly focused on preventing crime but some arrest were made. Four (04) people were arrested for smoking dagga in public, two (02) for drinking in public and eighteen (18) people were arrested under the Immigration Act.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans with Mental Health Conditions Live in Chains - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.