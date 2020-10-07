South Africa: MEC and Executive Mayor Join Law Enforcement Officers During Operations

press release

The Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Mme Mavhungu Lerole-Ramakhanya and the Executive Mayor of Polokwane Municipality Mrs Thembi Nkadimeng, today joined law enforcement officers led by the Capricorn District Commissioner Major General Mashilo during high density operations that were conducted in the City of Polokwane.

The objective of these operations, called "Wafa-Wafa" is to clean the City of any form of criminality and also to maximize the safety of the citizens, shoppers and all the visitors.

The operations were comprised of the South African Police Service members from various stations and units, such as Stock theft, K9 Unit, DPCI, Flash, POCC, POP, VCIU, Corporate Communication and Liaison Services, Detectives, Saps band, joined by the Provincial and Municipal Traffic Police, officials from the Department of Transport and Community Safety and Department of Home Affairs.

The operations were mainly focused on preventing crime but some arrest were made. Four (04) people were arrested for smoking dagga in public, two (02) for drinking in public and eighteen (18) people were arrested under the Immigration Act.