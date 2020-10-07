South Africa: Happy Birthday Arch!

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his warmest congratulations to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu who celebrates his 89th birthday today.

"I wish Archbishop Tutu a very happy birthday in the company of Mama Leah, the family and colleagues in the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation," said the President on Wednesday.

The President described Archbishop Tutu as a national treasure and global icon of moral consistency, spiritual virtue and the defence of the most vulnerable people not only in South Africa, but also around the world.

"Today we are united in celebrating the passing of another year in which we have benefited from the Archbishop's wisdom, the bravery of his conviction in fighting for human rights, the warmth of his love for all South Africans and his care for humanity," said the President.