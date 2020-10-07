South Africa: How Low Can They Go? Sarb Says Interest Rate Cuts Can't Go Any Lower, but 'Strongest Effects' Will Be Seen in the New Year

analysis

The South African Reserve Bank says interest rates are likely to rise gradually. The 'strongest effects' of the 275-basis point cut made so far in 2020 will likely be felt in the middle of 2021, according to its bi-annual Monetary Policy Review (MPR).

The SA Reserve Bank (SARB) key repo rate is currently 3.5%, which means the prime rate that affects consumers is 7% - South Africa's lowest rate since 1966. And rates are likely to remain subdued for some time.

"With domestic interest rates at record lows and inflation apparently having bottomed out, it is likely that the repo rate will move somewhat higher in future. However, this normalisation of the repo is likely to be gradual, with rates staying at low levels for an extended period," the MPR said.

The SARB's inflation target is 3%-6% and it is currently running at 3.1%.

The SARB made drastic cuts - 275-basis points in total - against the backdrop of the economic collapse sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns to contain its spread. The MPR said the SARB's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) "opted to cut rates before the full force of the shock appeared in the data,...