South Africa: Kwazulu-Natal Applauds Crl Rights Commission's for Investigating Allegations of Human Rights Abuse At Kwasizabantu Mission

press release

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has on behalf of the Provincial Government applauded the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural and Linguistics Communities (CRL Rights Commission) for launching an investigation into serious allegations of human rights abuse against the KwaSizabantu Mission.

The Provincial Government believes that the CRL Rights Commission, an Independent chapter nine institution, is the correct platform to establish the truth behind these serious allegations.

The CRL Rights Commission has informed the Provincial Government that it has commenced with its work to investigate the allegations against the Christian Mission.

The Provincial Government believes that everyone will have an opportunity to present their side of the story before the commission.

However, allegations that involve gender-based violence are very concerning to the Provincial Government and every attempt will be made to deal with this scourge.

The Provincial Government had already asked Human Settlements MEC Peggy Nkonyeni to meet with KwaSizabantu to understand the matter, allow the state to investigate it and more importantly to ensure that economic activities helping people to get employment do not suffer.

As the Provincial Government, we are seriously concerned about the allegations against the KwaSizabantu Mission and we welcome and applaud the investigation by the CRL Rights Commission.

We hope that the investigation will be able to get to the bottom of these allegations which we view in an extremely serious light.