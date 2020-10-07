South Africa: PGMs Overtake Coal As Top SA Mining Revenue Generator for the First Time in a Decade

analysis

Platinum group metals have overtaken coal as the top revenue-generating commodity in South Africa, global accountancy firm PwC said in its annual report on the industry. This was driven mainly by spiking palladium and rhodium prices.

South African mining companies, notably platinum group metals (PGMs) and gold producers, have been posting stellar earnings as of late, and PwC's most recent report on the sector adds some flesh to the bones of this story.

In a nutshell, here are some of its key findings for the South African mining sector for the year to June 2020.

- PGMs generated the largest portion of revenue, overtaking coal for the first time since 2010. PGMs accounted for 28% of mining revenue in the period compared with 25% for coal.

- Net profit for the sector grew 60% as a result of rising PGM and gold prices.

- Market capitalisation - the value of listed shares - climbed 52% to R1,280-billion from R840-billion.

- Still, overall, production fell 8% over the period, with a 51% plunge recorded in April during the first full month of hard lockdown.

- Dividends paid to shareholders doubled to R43-billion from R18-billion in 2019.

"The mining industry weathered the...