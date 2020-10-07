South Africa: Does 'Anti-Racist' Training Work?

7 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Nicoli Nattrass and Jeremy Seekings

Institutions and corporations in America and elsewhere are falling over themselves to contract consultants hooked into the Robin DiAngelo 'anti-racist' franchise, despite the considerable cost involved. But it has been widely argued that anti-racist approaches in the US end up supporting corporate interests, leaving neoliberal policies and dynamics intact.

Does American "anti-racist" ideology offer South Africans a way to combat the enduring injustices in our society?

There should be no doubt that deep-rooted racism as well as other biases and prejudices help to sustain injustice. Talking constructively about race as one of many potential sources of privilege and disadvantage can benefit individuals and society as a whole. But is the imported "anti-racist training" peddled by followers of American writer Robin DiAngelo the way to achieve this?

We agree with Amanda Gouws that DiAngelo's crude approach doesn't recognise the complexities of "race trouble" in South Africa - and we have further concerns.

Advocates of DiAngelo-style training hold that the path to social justice lies through retraining "white" people so that they confess and atone for their sins. This is supposed to empower "black" people who are typecast as silenced and oppressed by an overarching system of "white supremacy". Anti-racism promises to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

