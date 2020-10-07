Namibia: NSSU, Namscore Equip Teachers With Sports Training

7 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maurice Kambukwe

The Namibia Schools Sports Union (NSSU) in collaboration with NamScore Sports Consultancy have embarked on a mission of equipping school teachers from all over the country with basic and advanced sports training.

This will help them with the management and development of sports at schools.

NSSU and NamScore are rolling out workshops in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture and the main aim of the workshops are to provide professional sports education training.

The workshops are targeting to fully equip teachers with basic knowledge and skills on how to run sports in schools, which includes all necessary marketing skills and strategies on how teachers can secure sponsorship at the school level.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, NSSU national coordinator Solly Duiker said that the initiative is to empower teachers with skills to run sports at the school level and how to market and come up with a budget.

He also added that the initiative will be held annually and targets to upskill all teachers across the country, which he says will at least equip a total of 250 teachers countrywide at the end of next year.

"The initiative aims to empower teachers on how to run school sports, which include teaching them how to market the product and how they can come up with their school sports budget. The course also communicates on various ways that schools can get sponsorships. We started the workshop in Windhoek where we had various teachers attending and top sport lectures from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust), who also shared important knowledge at the workshop. So, for now we are targeting to empower all teachers across the country. Next week we will be in Omusati region," said Duiker.

NamScore Sports Consultancy's chairman Ndeulipulwa Hamutumwa said that the initiative is very vital in capacitating teachers and administrators running school sports with necessary sport marketing skills that will assist them in the long run.

" This is very important because if we want to groom more athletes who can compete at major international events, we need to start here at the school level.

The foundation of any sports nation starts at the school level that's when we can have athletes who are flourishing all over the world because it's the only place where talent can be identified at an early stage," explained Hamutumwa.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.