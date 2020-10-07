Namibia: Brave Warriors Departs for Friendly Fixture Against Bafana Bafana

Brave Warriors interim head coach, Bobby Samaria on Tuesday announced a 30-man squad that will lock horns with South Africa in an international friendly on Thursday in Rustenburg in South Africa.

The final 30-man that departed on Tuesday is as follows: Goalkeepers: Ratanda Mbazuvara, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Lodyt Kazapua and Virgil Vries. Defenders: Chris Katjiukua, Riaan Hanamub, Gebhardt Ananias, Emilio Martin, Vitapi Ngaruka, Larry Horaeb, Approcius Petrus, Rehabeam Mbango, Erasmus Ikeinge, Denzil Haoseb, Kleopas Nuukushu. Midfielders: Dynamo Fredericks, Immanuel Heita, Wendell Rudath, Gustav Isaak, Alfeus Handura, Llewelyn Stanley, Absalom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Marcel Papama. Forwards: Elmo Kambindu, Issaskar Gurirab, Panduleni Nekundi, Monis Omseb, Peter Shalulile, Joslin Kamatuka.

Samaria on the NFA facebook page said although their counterparts named a strong team, he chose to rather focus on what his team can offer and is confident they will compete.

The friendly match is a stepping stone preparing the Brave Warriors for AFCON qualifiers in November 2020.

Meanwhile, Air Namibia's Interim CEO, Mr Theo Mberirua thanked the Namibia Football Association (NFA) for choosing the national Airline to carry the National Team.

"Let me also take this opportunity to wish the Brave Warriors all the best with the game against Bafana Bafana. Hope they will make the country proud as usual."

The Brave Warriors were flown out by Air Namibia's 37-seater Embraer Jet Aircraft (ERJ).