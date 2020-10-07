Namibia: Bank Pulls Plug On Property Company

PROPERTY development company Jimmey Construction is facing bankruptcy, after Bank Windhoek obtained a court order for its liquidation as a result of debts of more than N$250 million it has with the bank.

Windhoek High Court judge Herman Oosthuizen granted a provisional order for the liquidation of the company - now known as Green Property Investment One Hundred and One - on Friday last week.

The judge also directed that the company itself or other interested parties should show by 23 October why it should not be placed under a final order of liquidation.

Jimmey Construction, which has carried out several property development projects in Windhoek over the past 13 years, quietly changed its name to Green Property Investment One Hundred and One in November last year without informing Bank Windhoek, which has been a major lender to the company, a bank official states in an affidavit filed at the High Court.

The bank's head of legal collections, Anton de Wit, also says in his affidavit that the company's directors in August this year decided to have it voluntarily wound up - and again kept this move quiet and failed to inform the bank of this development.

De Wit says Jimmey Construction owes Bank Windhoek N$252 million, and that it and a host of other corporate entities owned by Jimmey's shareholder, Archie Graham, have failed to repay loans they have with the bank.

He has also informed the court that in terms of a restructured mortgage loan agreement which the bank and Jimmey Construction - represented by Graham - concluded on 30 August last year, the company was supposed to make a first instalment payment of N$9,6 million to the bank on 1 September this year.

However, on 25 August this year, Graham took a formal decision in terms of the Companies Act to have the company - by then renamed Green Properties Investments One Hundred and One - voluntarily wound up.

At the same time, Graham completed a statement on the company's affairs in which he recorded that it had liabilities totalling about N$1,03 billion and assets valued at N$987 million, leaving it with a shortfall of some N$42 million.

However, De Wit claims the value of Jimmey Construction's assets are "grossly overstated" and that the security which the bank holds for its claims against the company would not be sufficient to cover the claims.

Graham commented yesterday that it was sad that Jimmey Construction had reached such an end.

"It is the end of a fantastic era for a company that meant a lot for many people, which played a role in the economy and created employment and income for many people," he said.

Graham said the company's fortunes were badly affected by Namibia's economic recession over the past couple of years and the slump in the country's property market.

However, he added, other companies in his group are separate legal entities which can continue successfully on their own.

Jimmey Construction carried out nearly 50 property development projects in Windhoek - mostly of townhouse and apartment buildings, and also including the up-market Am Weinberg property estate and boutique hotel development, Graham said.

In his affidavit, De Wit also claims Graham and Jimmey Construction have tried to mislead the bank by not informing it of the company's name change and the decision to have it voluntarily wound up.

The company's conduct would in all probability compel a liquidator to ask the court to establish a commission of inquiry in terms of the Companies Act to investigate Jimmey Construction's affairs, De Wit stated.