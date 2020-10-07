South Africa: Jan Mabula and the North West 'Rogue' Detective Unit - Mysterious Case of the Disappearing Summonses

7 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Summonses for former North West deputy SAPS provincial commissioner Jan Mabula and other members of a team of 'rogue' detectives to appear in the Johannesburg Regional Court on multiple serious charges have been withdrawn.

The surprise move comes more than two years after the NPA informed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), which had investigated Mabula and the "rogue" team implicated in several criminal matters, that a prosecution on 10 counts including kidnapping and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm would go ahead.

It was Johannesburg Director of Public Prosecutions Andrew Chauke who had initially informed IPID that Mabula, with Lieutenant-Colonel I Mdluli and Lieutenant-Colonel Manamela, Captain Makatu, Ismael Dawood, Clifford Motome Kgorane, Samuel Senamela Kutumela, Tsietsi Johan Mano, Philip Mompati and Adam Moahloli, would face the charges.

However, on 6 October 2020, the day Mabula and the team were due to appear in court, the J175s, or summonses in the matter, were mysteriously withdrawn without a court hearing.

Daily Maverick has learnt that Mabula and other members of the unit had made unsuccessful representations to the NPA more than a year ago -- hence the summons to appear on 6 October.

Daily Maverick has asked the NPA...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

