Namibia: Young Entrepreneur Empowers Through Her Nanny Agency

7 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Aletta Shikololo

25-year-old Victoria Joseph is keen to empower women through her business Victoria Nanny Agency.

The agency was established in response to a strong need, articulated among particularly women in Namibia, for reliable and effective home-based child care, and to educate women in providing proper child care so that children can reach their full development in simulation, as well as to eradicate child negligence and abuse by nannies in general.

Growing up with her father, who instilled the love for entrepreneurship and self-independence in her, Joseph started her nanny business - not only to be her own boss but to educate and provide jobs that pay fair and above-minimum wages as per the labour law.

"We provide professional nanny training, including first aid to nannies and caregivers. We also make sure our nannies go through a mandatory health and criminal check, as well as reference and background check after a nanny is selected by the client. We want to provide well-equipped, trained nannies to help children with stimulation," explained Joseph, who has also partnered with the NUST paramedic department.

Joseph is passionate about uplifting young people and equipping them to uplift others. She is also passionate about supporting women as they beat the odds to become the best version of themselves.

The entrepreneur, who counts her mother as her inspiration, said: "My mom was both a domestic worker and a nanny. I came to find out that the work she was doing was a lot and she was poorly paid because she was not educated enough to demand higher wages. That was when I came up with the idea of starting a business that could provide trained nannies."

Together with her assistant, Joseph trains her nannies in areas such as Covid-19 prevention and awareness hygiene, professional ethics for nannies and caregivers' basic first aid for infants and toddlers.

Through her training, her employees could receive certificates that would allow them to get paid fair wages to be able to feed their families.

"Most of these women come from deprived backgrounds and people tend to look down on them or disrespect - which is not fair. I want them to be empowered and respected," stated Joseph, adding she also wants women to be able to escape domestic violence or abuse from partners because they are dependent.

Victoria Nanny Agency currently employs 60 women and has prospects of growing the number.

According to her, her company plays a role in contributing to the economy by helping to decrease unemployment, especially that of women.

Asked about her goal for her agency, Joseph said she wants to be able to offer their services across Namibia and set the gold standard when it comes to childcare.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.