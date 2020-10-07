Namibia: Commercial Banks Strong Enough to Redeem Bonds

NAMIBIAN commercial banks have issued bonds worth around N$2 billion set to mature next year. Although profits have dropped this year, the banks still have strong reserves, and investors should expect payments.

Also, credit-rating agencies have given them a pass and have said their standing is still able to support profitability.

All four big banks in the country, Bank Windhoek, FNB Namibia, Standard Bank Namibia and Nedbank Namibia, have this year recorded lower profits than they did in the last two to three years - all below N$1 billion.

For investors, lower profits are the first indicator of threatened ability to make loan and bond repayments, unless solid reserves exist.

The above N$2,1 billion bill is split between Standard Bank Namibia with a N$1,27 billion bill outstanding for redemption, N$164 million for FNB Namibia and N$550 million for Bank Windhoek.

Standard Bank Namibia has near maturity dates, and will cough up about N$1,4 billion if the N$200 million bond which is to redeem towards the end of this month is also included

All of Nedbank Namibia's N$300 million bonds will mature after 2027.

Commercial banks, like other business entities, whenever faced with liquidity needs or expansions they need to fund, and where there is a lack of available capital, to the market for funding.

These bonds are normally taken up by pension funds, state-owned enterprises, private investors and international agencies seeking to diversify their investments.

The Government Institutions Pension Fund, as one of the biggest investors in the country, also has a share of the N$2 billion set to mature next year.

The Bank of Namibia's June 2020 banking industry returns statistics show commercial banks had N$6,6 billion worth of retained earnings and N$16,9 billion in cash - all indicative that the banks would be able to cover bond redemptions.

CREDIT RATINGS

In a credit rating by Moody's Investor Service in May this year of FNB Namibia, changing the outlook from stable to negative, stated that FNB Namibia still had good capital buffers and solid profitability.

However, the weak environment in Namibia and South Africa would expose the bank to increasing asset-quality deterioration and profitability headwinds.

Affirmation was still provided that a good buffer to absorb expected increasing loan losses exists, and its profitability, as underpinned in its 28% market share in total assets, and a diversified client base and good efficiency, would keep the bank in shape.

Another credit-rating agency, Global Credit Rating Company (GCR), last month in its review of Bank Windhoek's credit standing gave the bank a good score and a stable outlook.

Backed by its parent company, Capricorn Group Limited, GCR said Bank Windhoek is under group benefits from geographic and product diversity provided by banking operations in Botswana, asset management and insurance businesses in Namibia, and has a good track record of stable earnings.

"Risk is viewed to be well contained, with low credit costs and market-aligned non-performing loans reflecting sound asset quality, although comparatively lower capital and leverage does restrain the ratings. Funding and liquidity is broadly in line with industry norms and neutral to the rating," GCR said.

The Namibian could not get hold of any credit rating on Standard Bank Namibia. However, analysts said due to the parental relationship between the Namibian entity and the entire Standard Bank Group in South Africa, they enjoy the advantage of staying afloat.

